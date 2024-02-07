Cataraja fights Blazo in Manila on Feb 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines— World-rated Cebuano boxer Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja finally gets a scheduled bout on February 13 in the undercard of the Reymart Gaballo-Phai Pharob regional title showdown at the Midas Hotel in Manila.

To recall, Cataraja was supposed to fight fellow world-rated boxer Jayr Raquinel last November 11 in Nagoya, Japan. However, it was postponed and eventually canceled.

Cataraja was supposed to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight title against Raquinel, but the bout was put off due to undisclosed reasons.

This time, Cataraja, who fights under Cebu-based ZIP Sanman’s banner, will finally step in the ring as he’s set to fight countryman Jun Blazo in a non-title bout.

This will be Cataraja’s first fight after a year of inactivity. His last bout was on February 11, 2023, against Edward Heno for the OPBF title, which he won by unanimous decision. That match was held in General Santos City.

The 28-year-old Cataraja of Tabuelan town, northwest Cebu, is undefeated with 16 wins and 13 knockouts.

Due to inactivity, Cataraja dropped from the top 10 in the world super flyweight rankings.

From No. 7 in the WBA, he dropped six places down to No. 13 in the latest rankings while remaining at the 11th spot in the IBF.

His opponent, Blazo, 31, of Hilongos, Leyte, has a record of 16 wins, 12 knockouts, eight defeats, and three draws.

Blazo, a former WBC Asian Continental bantamweight champion, lost his two previous bouts against Omega Boxing Gym’s Benny Canete and before that against Takahiro Tai of Japan from 2023 to 2022.

