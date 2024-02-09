Alleged gun-for-hire nabbed in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged gun-for-hire was apprehended for the possession of an unlicensed firearm at around 6 a.m. on Friday in Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Reynaldo Frizas, 31 years old, a resident of the said place.

Authorities confiscated a .22 caliber revolver with live ammunition from Frizas.

Police Lieutenant Loreto Tuliao, deputy chief of the Mambaling Police Station, said that they apprehended the suspect after receiving reports from residents about an armed individual.

He added that they are now investigating reports about the suspect’s alleged involvement in several shooting incidents in Mambaling.

They also received reports indicating that the suspect accepts payments ranging from P25,000 to P30,000 from clients who hire him to kill someone.

The suspect was previously arrested for illegal possession of firearms but was released in 2023.

In an interview with DYSS Super Radyo, the suspect vehemently denied the allegations.

He claimed that he was not the owner of the pistol and that he only borrowed it from a friend for his protection.

Last year, police arrested an alleged gun-for-hire suspecting him to be one of two individuals involved in the shooting death of a bus conductor in Barangay Mambaling.

Personnel from the Mambaling Police Station apprehended the suspect during a hot-pursuit operation in Barangay Duljo Fatima early Thursday morning after observing him carrying firearms.

The arrested suspect, described by police as a gun-for-hire, is also accused of involvement in another shooting incident in the barangay, allegedly motivated by illegal drugs.

ALSO READ

Quezon village councilman nabbed for illegal firearms, bullets

Former convict caught with gun is back in jail in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP