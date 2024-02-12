NFL: Kansas City Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions

Reuters February 12,2024 - 11:59 AM

Chiefs Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Jr. celebrates scoring the touchdown to win Super Bowl LVIII REUTERS/Mike Blake

LAS VEGAS—The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday to secure their second consecutive Super Bowl title and cement their status as the National Football League’s latest dynasty.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in five years and are the NFL’s first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

READ MORE: Superstar Swift brings megawatt star power to Super Bowl

After 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody had booted a field goal to open overtime Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marched down the field and finished the game with a three-yard touchdown pass to Mercole Hardman.

The Chiefs join the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s and New England Patriots of the 2000s and 2010s as the only NFL teams to have won three Super Bowls in a five-year span.

READ MORE: Kelvin Kiptum, World marathon record holder, dies in car crash 

Chiefs Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Mecole Hardman Jr. and teammates celebrate after winning Super Bowl LVIII REUTERS/Mike Blake

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: football, NFL
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.