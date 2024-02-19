Pagasa: Scattered rain showers expected across the country today

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) predicts scattered rain showers in much of the country on Monday because of the easterlies, which are warm winds from the Pacific Ocean.

In a morning report, Pagasa specialist Obet Badrina noted that the easterlies will cause cloudy skies and rain across much of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

READ MORE: Pagasa: Expect fair weather in Luzon and isolated rain in Visayas, Mindanao

“Malaking bahagi ng Luzon ay makararanas ng bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap na kalangitan na may posibilidad ng mga pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog kadalasan sa hapon hanggang sa gabi,” Badrina noted.

(Much of Luzon will experience partly to mostly cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers, thunderstorms, and lightning, typically occurring from the afternoon until the evening.)

Similarly, most of Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon until the evening.

Badrina also mentioned that despite the possibility of rain, the easterlies will bring hot and humid weather to several areas in the country.

He noted that key cities in the country will experience warm weather on Monday, especially during high noon, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila, Kalayaan Group of Islands, and Metro Davao, and 34 degrees Celsius in Zamboanga City.

This is because the cold northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, is no longer affecting the country.

READ MORE: Pagasa: Rains likely in parts of PH due to 3 weather systems

Have you felt it? Chilly weather expected in Cebu as ‘amihan’ intensifies – Pagasa

As for the country’s seaboards, Badrina said that no gale warning is hoisted in any coastal area as slight to moderate wave heights, which may be as high as 2.5 meters, will prevail.

State meteorologists do not anticipate any weather disturbances forming or entering the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP