Have you felt it? Chilly weather expected in Cebu as ‘amihan’ intensifies – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu is set for chilly and breezy weather due to the strengthening northeast monsoon, locally known as hanging amihan, in Luzon and Visayas, as confirmed by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, said that due to the prevalence of cooler winds, a gale warning has been issued for the region, restricting small seacraft from traveling in and out of Visayas.

“Kusog atong Hanging Amihan or Northeast Monsoon, so naa tay gale warning sa Luzon ug Visayas, gina-dili ang gagmayng sakyanang pandagat nga mubyahe in and out sa Visayas,” Quiblat said.

Despite these winds, no potential typhoon or low-pressure area is expected in or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Moreover, Cebu is also expected to experience sunny to partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 30 degrees celsius, while wind conditions will range between 45 to 63 kilometers per hour.

Quiblat noted a lower heat index, peaking at about 32 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

On Monday, January 29, there will be light to moderate rains as the northeast monsoon remains robust until Wednesday.

“Sa Monday, makasinati tag light rains and mostly cloudy kay mukosug ang Amihan ani pag-ayo hangtud nana sa Wednesday, pero wala tay bagyo or low-pressure area inside PAR or outside PAR for the next five days,” Quiblat said.

Despite the gale warning issued for seas, Quiblat mentioned that the Coast Guard has jurisdiction over determining the types of vessels allowed to travel. /clorenciana

ALSO READ:

Pagasa: Weak shear line means less rain in parts of Visayas, Mindanao

Pagasa: Cloudy Sunday with rain showers in most parts of PH

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP