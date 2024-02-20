Kristine mabdos sa ika unom nga anak nila ni Oyo: Parang laging 1st time!

Mabdos na usab si Kristine Hermosa og mao na kini ang ika unom na unya nga anak nila ni Oyo Sotto.

Gipakita ni Kristine sa iyang Instagram ang resulta sa iyang ultrasound kauban ang hulagway ni Oyo.

“I have never doubted Gods power and faithfulness in my life — I may at times feel discouraged but I always have a strong sense of security that only God gives — I know He’s got our backs all the time,” caption ni Kristine sa iyang post.

“To be honest, I was hopeful but never really expected He would bless us with children.. like lots of them and another one on the way.”

Miangkon si Kristine nga gikuyawan gihapon siya pagkahibaw niya sa nindot nga balita, nga mura og mao pa kini ang unang higayon sa iyang pagmabdos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristine Hermosa-Sotto (@khsotto)

“Funny as it may seem, but I still get those butterflies every time I see double lines on the PT, kahit pa na ang dami na nila, parang laging 1st time.”

“Ibat-ibang level ng overwhelming emotions each stage of every pregnancy ibang level din when you can already see and hear the heartbeat (heart emoji).”

“Iba lang talaga ang peace and joy pag galing kay God (smiling face and praying hands emoji).”

“One thing’s for certain, we really cannot limit God’s power.. even how impossible it may seem — God’s plans will always come into completion whether we like or not akala ko noon, last na si Isaac… ngayon, hindi ko na talaga alam kay God.”

“I praise the Lord for whatever plan He has for me and my super growing family after all He is my creator, my Lord and saviour, my provider, my peace & joy, my eternal hope & ultimately my heavenly Father.”

“I am His. He definitely knows best and I know how much He loves me and you. Keep on believing!” matud pa sa aktres.

Dali nga mi-comment sa iyang post ang ate ni Kristine nga si Kathleen Hermosa-Santos nga gikasal sa negosyante nga si Miko Santos sa miaging tuig.

Matud ni Kathleen, “AKO NA NEXT!!!LORD!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oyo Sotto (@osotto)

Nagmabdos na pud unta si Kathleen og triplets apan nakuhaan kini.

Apil sa mi-react sa maong post si Oyo kinsa miingon, “Grabe naman yung picture ko dyan.”

“Congratulations,” matud ni Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla.

Si Maine Mendoza-Atayde mi-butang og tulo ka heart emoji isip kumentaryo.

“Isa pa???? Hahaha! Congrats!!!!” say ni Kaye Abad-Castillo.

Ang aktres nga si Ara Mina miinogn, “Wow! Another blessing! Yes Kath sunod ka na kay Tin. Congrats Tin and @osotto.”

Naay usa ka netizen nga miingon, “Grabe ang lahi ng mga sotto taon-taon may na dadagdag.”

“God is Good, Congratulations sa inyong Pamilya,” kumentaryo ni Joross Gamboa.

Aduna nay lima ka anak sila si Kristine ug Oyo. Sila si Kiel-16, Ondrea Bliss -13, Kaleb Hans -10, Marvic Valentin-8 ug Vittorio Isaac – 2.

