CDN Digital hailed as Most Supportive Online News by DSWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines – CDN Digital was conferred the Gawad Ulat Award for Most Supportive Online News of 2023 by the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas (DSWD-7) through its PaNaTa Ko sa Bayan Awards for its outstanding contribution to the nation on Monday, February 26.

CDN Digital Correspondent Futch Anthony Inso was also awarded the Most DSWD-Supportive Reporter for Online Media.

Aside from CDN Digital, the agency also conferred awards to DYMR as most supportive news for radio, GMA-7 as most supportive news for television, Superbalita as most supportive news for print -Cebuano, The Freeman as the most supportive news for print -English.

Rick Gabuya, the managing editor of CDN Digital, thanked DSWD-7 for the recognition saying the award is a testament to CDN’s commitment to highlight worthwhile government projects especially those that alleviate the condition of the poor and marginalized.

CDN Digital also received the same award in 2022 and 2020.

The PaNaTa Ko Sa Bayan Awards (Recognition for Outstanding Contributions to the Nation) aim to acknowledge the efforts of Local Government Units, Civil Society Organizations, and volunteers in enhancing the well-being of the agency’s beneficiaries and partner communities.

DSWD’s Field Office VII is celebrating its 73rd anniversary with the theme ‘DSWD Angels in Red Vests: Empathy in Action, Integrity in Service, Unity in Community,’ from February 19 to 26.

