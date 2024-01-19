260,000 PWDs benefit from DSWD ‘cash-for-work’ program

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Friday that roughly 260,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) have availed benefits from its Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay-Cash-For-Work (KKB-CFW) Program.

According to DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, the objective of the CFW is to give temporary employment to PWDs or their family members.

“The CFW aims to provide short-term intervention by giving temporary employment to persons with disabilities and low income or no income families with members who have disabilities,” Lopez said.

The department has also released more than P957 million for the beneficiaries of the CFW, Lopez added.

“The DSWD has released more than Php957 million to cover the cash aid of the CFW beneficiaries in exchange for the community work or service that they have rendered,” he added.

In the CFW program, beneficiaries will work for six to 10 days and will be paid the corresponding daily wage based on the 2022 regional daily wage of their region.

CFW beneficiaries are assigned various tasks, such as cleaning their community, tree planting, and coastal cleanup activities, among others.

In February last year, a total of 32,336 PWDs in Central Visayas benefitted from the program.

DSWD-7 announced that it released a total of P128.6 million in cash for the payment of the salaries of these PWDs.

The cities of Cebu and Mandaue and Daanbanatayan town in Cebu province and Bayawan City and Ayungon town in Negros Oriental had the most number of PWD beneficiaries in the region.

READ

DSWD completes over 16,000 subprojects for marginalized communities

2,448 Central Visayas households delisted from 4Ps

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP