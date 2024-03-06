Basak Pardo fire displaces 15 families, destroys P2.4M worth of properties

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Basak Pardo fire that hit a residential area on Tuesday displaced a total of 15 families and damaged P2.4 million worth of properties.

A report from the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS) revealed that the fire hit a residential area in Sitio Ulap, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City at around 9:30 p.m. on March 5.

The flames reportedly started inside the house owned by a certain Araceli Batino.

When firefighters arrived at the scene at around 9:36 p.m., the fire was raised to the first alarm.

Fortunately, less than an hour later fire officials declared a fire out at 10:17 p.m.

The properties that were lost during the Basak Pardo fire were pegged at P2,400,000, according to the CCFS.

On the other hand, no one was reported injured.

The fire burned a total of 7 houses and partially burned 5 others. It also affected a total of 15 families or 60 individuals.

After the fire was put out, residents went over their damaged houses to see which belongings they can salvage.

As of this writing, fire investigators continue to look into the possible causes of the Basak Pardo fire.



Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the CCFS, relayed on Wednesday, March 6, that the investigation is still ongoing.

He also disclosed that the affected houses were made mostly of wood and concrete.

Fire officials said that because the houses were built close to each other, the Basak Pardo fire spread quickly and they had quite a hard time in controlling and putting it off.

