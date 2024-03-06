5 high school students in Talisay, Cebu ‘possessed’ by evil spirits

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five female high school students in Talisay City, in southern Cebu were believed to have been possessed by evil spirits after they allegedly performed a ritual to prepare for a dance performance for their fiesta celebration last February 25, 2024.

The students reportedly went out of control three times since they conducted the ritual together in Barangay Camp 4.

On Monday, March 4, 2024, four girls reportedly started yelling and trembling in the middle of classes at past 3:00 p.m.

This was according to the principal of a high school in a mountain barangay in the city, who spoke in an interview with local radio station dyHP on Wednesday, March 6.

A video showed one of the alleged possessed students yelling “Kuhaon ko ni. Kuhaon ko ni” (I will take her. I will take her) while being carried by others last Monday.

According to the principal, four students initially complained that they had a stomachache and had difficulty breathing.

The students were then taken to the school clinic but was later transferred to the hospital.

He added that they received a report that another student started to display the same symptoms at the barangay hall.

When the children were taken back to their homes, some parents allegedly asked for the help of a faith healer.

However, it allegedly happened again at their homes in Barangay Camp 4 on Tuesday evening, March 5.

Another video taken by a resident showed individuals from the barangay praying together while surrounding the girls who were shouting and trembling.

The principal revealed that the students previously experienced the same symptoms last February 26.

This was after they allegedly performed a ritual the day before to prepare for their dance presentation for their barangay fiesta.

After the performance, however, they allegedly had difficulty breathing and started trembling, which alarmed their parents.

In light of this, the students were recommended to take modular schooling in order to give them time to get better.

This was also in order to not cause mass hysteria for their schoolmates.

However, the children reportedly returned to school on Monday in a better condition and saying that they wanted to learn inside the classroom with their classmates again.

According to the principal, he allowed them to attend class after seeing their determination to come back.

Classes suspended

Unfortunately, the scenario happened again and the students were assisted to get help.

After the incident on Monday, classes in the school were suspended in order to prevent mass hysteria.

The principal said that they would be coordinating with the involved students’ parents in order to monitor their condition.

He added that they would be recommending for the involved students to study through modules for the time being.

Furthermore, the students involved in the incident would most likely be subjected to stress debriefing once their condition would get better.

Meanwhile, other students will be returning to class in the school on Thursday, March 7.

With this, the principal advised students and parents to not be alarmed as there would be nothing to be scared of in the school.

“Dili ta angay mahadlok. Walay angay ikahadlok pud diri sa atong eskwelahan,” he said in the interview.

(We should not be scared. We have nothing to fear here in the school.)

