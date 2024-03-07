5 essentials for Cebuano commuters during the summer season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Summer may be the perfect time to have our vacation, but also the season when we prepare and protect ourselves from the scorching heat of the sun in Cebu.

Here are 5 essentials for Cebuano commuters to prepare for the day.

1. Sunscreen

Let’s slay the day and prepare ourselves to battle with the heat by wearing sunscreen to protect our skin, avoid getting heat rash, and keep flawless and youthful skin.

2. Wear light, sunglasses, and a hat

We can still bring out the best of our OOTD while putting our health first. Wearing light clothes can help us breathe easier while wearing any sun protection glasses or sunglasses can protect our eyesight from the heat, and a hat to protect our head.

3. Umbrella

Do not forget to bring an umbrella because it is the easiest way to protect ourselves from both the heat and sudden rainfall to prevent ourselves from getting sick.

4. Portable fan

Either a portable fan or any cartoon or paper that can be used as a fan is a GO! Heat and Humidity index vary everyday but during the summer season, it is usually high and you must prepare for low or no wind.

And the most essential of all:

5. Water

ALWAYS STAY HYDRATED. Drinking water is the strongest weapon we can use to battle the scorching heat of Cebu. Make sure to always bring water or buy from water vendors on the street.

Also, please always check the temperature daily in the mobile phone application. PAGASA also releases a heat index advisory.

Stay safe and hydrated, ka-Siloys!