Netizens discuss: ‘What is delicious to eat in this heat?’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In today’s ‘Hot’ news, on Wednesday, March 6, the heat index ranges between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius. With that, the state weather bureau urged the public to take precautionary measures and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

On the other side of things, the hot season also makes us crave foods that are mostly enjoyed during the summer season.

With this, CDN Digital asked the internet users this question, “Unsay lami kaonon karong ting-init?”

(What are the delicious food that you can eat during the dry season?)

READ: Halo-halo, Pinoy sorbetes kabilang sa ‘World’s Best Frozen Desserts’

One netizen said halo-halo in the comment section which was a popular ice dessert in the Philippines layered with kaong or sugar palm fruit, ube halaya, ube ice cream, nata de coco, sweet red bean and evaporated milk.

Filipinos usually eat halo-halo after a meal to add some distinctive taste of sweetness.

Few also mentioned binignit or ginataang halo-halo a different kind of dessert soup that is made with rice cooked in coconut milk with abundant slices of saba bananas, taro, ube, sweet potato, and other ingredients.

READ: ‘Turon,’ ‘maruya’ among Taste Atlas’ best deep-fried desserts

Manggo float and fruit shake are also in the comment section.

Whatever the weather temperature there is always a typical Filipino behavior to eat what they are craving whether it is cold or hot food.

READ: Adobo Diplomacy: Making Filipino food global