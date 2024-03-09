Rama orders closure of traffic-causing public terminals, container yards

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is shutting down public utility terminals and container yards due to traffic issues.

He has directed the Office of the City Administrator, headed by Lawyer Collin Rosell, to inspect and close these facilities.

He cited that certain operations within these terminals have worsened the already prevalent traffic congestion in the city.

“So karun akong gitahasan si Collin Rosell sirado-e nang tanang terminal nga imung tan-aw does not solve but [would only] aggravate traffic. It has to be closed,” Rama said.

Rama wants to eliminate container yards in Cebu City due to traffic and infrastructure damage.

“Please have that implemented that there will be no more container yards within the city of Cebu,” he said.

He added, “Puros ra prime movers, guba pa [ang dalan]. Dili raba sila maka-semento sa mga dan diha.”

He also aims to move the Cebu South Bus Terminal from Natalio Bacalso Avenue to South Road Properties (SRP) to address traffic issues and accommodate the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) construction.

“It has to be urgently attended to. They have no place there anymore,” Rama said.

In an interview over Radio DyHP on February 29, Rama offered Governor Gwendolyn Garcia a lot at SRP for the terminal relocation, including the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT), which Garcia agreed to last October 2023.

According to a Sugbo News report dated October 24, 2023, Garcia outlined her plans to integrate both the north and south terminals if the transfer to the SRP proceeds.

One of the stations under CBRT Package 1, covering a distance of 2.38 kilometers from another station in front of the Capitol, is currently being constructed in front of CSBT.

The parking area of SM City Cebu in Mabolo currently serves as the temporary location for the CNBT, following Mandaue City’s termination of the lease with Cebu City on its previous location during the pandemic, converting the site into a quarantine center. / with reports from Cebu City News and Information

/clorenciana

