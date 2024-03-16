Holy Week 2024: Five religious places you can visit in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu has been dubbed as the cradle of Christianity in the Philippines.

The title for the Queen City of the South dates back to when the image of the Señor Sto. Niño found its home on the island.

With that, Cebuanos are known to be very religious people and devote themselves to various religious practices throughout the year, most especially during the Holy Week.

In Cebu, there are a lot of places to go alone or with your family as you do all the religious practices during the Holy Week.

Let this read be your guide to some religious places in Cebu:

Celestial Garden/ ‘Good Shepherd’

This place nestled in the hills of Barangay Guadalupe, Banawa, Cebu does not just serve as a cemetery owned by the Tanchan Foundation Inc., but also for its life-sized statues of the “Stations of the Cross,” which depicts Jesus’ last hours.

This place offers a different kind of experience while doing your stations of the cross because of the serene view one can get and the tranquility the hills offer, even with a crowd you can always have that sense of quiet because of the spacious area.

OAD Tabor Hills

Derived from Mount Tabor of Israel, where the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ took place, this place was founded by the Order of the Discalced Augustinians (OAD), who made sure pilgrims would have the place to worship in silence away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Tabor Hills is located in Barangay Talamaban, Cebu City.

Tabor Hills gives pilgrims a one-stop shop with their chapel, a store for religious souvenirs or religious images, and a chapel filled with relics of saints.

On the side of the hill, you can see the stations of the cross that are mostly visited by pilgrims during the Holy Week.

As you slowly ascend to the top of the hill to reach the final station, you will be shaded by trees and plants along the way.

Once you reach the top of the hill you can marvel at the city’s view from below and pay homage to the big cross they placed on top of the hill.

Q-Park

Moving a bit farther from Cebu City, you can find yourself a beautiful place to pray and reflect in Barangay Buluang, in Compostela.

This park is perfect to meditate and reflect when life gets a little confusing and frustrating or even when life gets better.

A huge statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary will offer you comfort and rest as you enjoy the silence of the mountains and just be one with nature.

It also has a retreat house which is usually filled by devotees, especially during Holy Week.

Life-sized statues of the Stations of the Cross is also scattered around the landscape.

St. Benedict Monastery

You can experience the Way of the Cross here with life-sized images, inviting you to reflect on faith. One highlight is the big picture of Sr. Santo Niño, perfect for capturing moments of awe and respect.

At St. Benedict’s Monastery, you’ll also find a peaceful place for spiritual reflection. Inside, there’s the Our Lady of Manaoag Rosary Center, the Divine Mercy Center, and the Oratory of St. Pedro Calungsod.

This monastery is located in Barangay Norte, Carmen, Cebu.

Basilica Minore del Santo Niño

This holy place of worship is the home of most religious activities and events in Cebu, most notably during the third Sunday of January, during the Fiesta Señor Celebration.

But during Holy Week devotees still flock to the basilica to attend masses and make the basilica part of the churches they visit for Bisita Iglesia on Maundy Thursday.

The basilica is known for its presentation during Good Friday for the seven last words of Jesus.

These places can only serve as your guide or idea on where you can do your religious practices during the Holy Week, but bear in mind no matter where you spend it, a simple time alone or a visit to your nearest church can also be done.