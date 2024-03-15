Five ‘pandemic trends’ in the Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you been seeing the post online saying, “This week was the last normal days of our lives?”

Ever wonder why? It was in mid-March in the year 2020 when the world paused and started a new way of living during the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, which took the lives of many across the globe.

While most of us were settling in just fine in the comforts of our homes, some were looking for things to do to make good use of the stored energy while staying safe at home.

Buckle up and try not to relieve the moments but revisit some of the most trending things that happened during the pandemic here in the Philippines.

Dalgona coffee

Let’s start with something simple. This trending coffee took the world by storm and has gotten everyone whipping their arms out just to get the best consistency for this whipped coffee. With just three ingredients, instant coffee, sugar, and water, you get to join in the fun. But, to be honest, did you love the taste of this coffee?

Plantito/Plantita Era

At some point, almost all the households in the country were filled with snake plants, monstera, orchids, and all sorts of plants that they found online. It was when houses and condos were becoming too small all thanks to the plants that were occupying the place. People were selling plants with INSANE prices and what’s more insane about this one, people were also buying them.

Now, we are just left to wonder if those plants are still around now.

Zoom zoomed to popularity

Everything was virtually done, thus, Zoom led the way to make working from home bearable for many. Family gatherings were also made possible because of this tool.

From picking out fancy backgrounds during huddles to sharing the screen to your friends and family to watch movies together, pandemic style.

TikTok dances

#savagechallenge was such a big hit and we see it all the time in our For You Pages. This is just one of the many dance challenges that took off during the pandemic. But in the Philippines, this TikTok dance challenge takes center stage, #marikitdancechallenge.

Do you still remember the steps to these TikTok dance challenges? If not, is this your sign to practice them again?

Online exercises

Virtual runs were big during the pandemic. Online workout challenges from companies peaked, and people started getting into an active lifestyle by doing yoga, Zumba, and simple exercises at home. When restrictions were starting to loosen up, people got on their bikes and started biking, while others put on their running shoes and started running one kilometer at a time.

Now, that we are back to the so-called “regular life” are you still maintaining that lifestyle?

The pandemic altered not just the way we saw the world, but also something deeper than that. It reminded us of how life is too short, how we should be wise with our time, and how we should always take care of our health.

As we remember how it was four years ago during these times, may we also remember to offer prayers to the lives lost during one of the world’s hardest times in history.