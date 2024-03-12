Gun-toting ex-convict nabbed, admits plan to kill wife’s paramour

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An ex-convict from Barangay Basak San Nicoles might be facing another jail time after he was caught in possession of an unlicensed firearm early Tuesday morning, March 12.

Police in Mambaling confirmed arresting a 31-year-old Arnel Ruiz, in Sitio Manggahan, in the same barangay,

Ruiz admitted to owning the gun and said that he intended to use it to kill the boyfriend of his wife.

Around 6 a.m., concerned citizens reported to authorities a man carrying a gun while walking in Sitio Manggahan in Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

After gathering details and descriptions from witnesses, police eventually identified Ruiz. Approximately two hours after receiving the complaint, they located Ruiz who conceded.

Police seized a .38 caliber revolver loaded with two bullets from the suspect, whom they later found out to be an ex-convict.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, Ruiz claimed he was tracing the whereabouts of his wife at that time. He admitted that he had suspected her of having an affair, adding that he planned to kill her paramour if he found out.

Ruiz is currently detained at the Mambaling Police Station, pending charges to be filed against him.

