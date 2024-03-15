Senate probe ‘incriminatory’, says Quiboloy’s lawyer on why he won’t attend it

MANILA, Philippines — “Incriminatory.” This was how the camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy looked at him attending the Senate hearing.

So this was why Quiboloy remained to not incline to attend the hearing.

This would compromise his client’s appearance, said Quiboloy, through his lawyer, Melanio Balayan.

“We still believe that the resolution itself is incriminatory and therefore it’s useless for Pastor Quiboloy to go to the Senate without sacrificing his fundamental bill of rights,” Balayan said, speaking partly in Filipino, in an interview on Friday.

READ: Senate issues show cause order vs Quiboloy for snub of its probe

Balayan already submitted their compliance and legal justifications on Friday morning in response to the show cause issued by the upper chamber against the religious leader on Wednesday.

The lawyer said they were awaiting the Senate’s response to their appeal before taking further action.

“We will wait for the Senate’s response to our legal compliance, and from there, we will take it as to what is the best legal avenue or legal actions we could take,” he said.

The KJC leader snubbed the Senate panel on women’s invitations for hearings set on January 23, February 19, and March 5.

