Activities for Non-Catholics in Cebu during Holy Week

Holy Week, a significant religious tradition for the Roman Catholic faith observed annually in the predominantly Catholic country of the Philippines. This is a time of deep spiritual reflection, repentance, and renewal for believers as they reflect on Jesus’ final days on Earth and rejoice in his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

As Holy Week approaches in Cebu, let us remember that although the holiday may have no major significance for non-Catholics, it is still a chance for everyone to experience the diversity and richness of the region’s culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.

However, a diverse community of non-Catholics resides amidst the Catholic population, and while Holy Week is a religious tradition, it doesn’t mean that only Catholics can enjoy the holiday.

Holy Week this year begins on March 24 and ends on March 31. For non-Catholics seeking to make the most of this time in Cebu, here are some recommendations:

Take a Trip to the Beach

During the upcoming long weekend of Holy Week, spanning from March 28-31, seize the opportunity to travel to the beach with your family! There are many gorgeous beaches that Cebu has to offer, from the azure waters of Moalboal, to the white sand beaches of Badian and Bantayan Island. Spend your holiday snorkeling, diving, or simply lazing on the sandy shores as you soak in the gorgeous view.

Head out for a Hike

Cebu is blessed with marvelous natural landscapes, including lush mountainsides. Take the opportunity during Holy Week to embark on hiking adventures to destinations such as Sirao Peak, Osmeña Peak, Mt. Mago and Mt. Mannungal, where you and your family can immerse yourselves in the beauty of nature whilst you enjoy an exhilarating outdoor experience.

Cook some Common Holy Week Dishes

One of the many practices observed during Holy Week is fasting, where Catholics abstain from red meat and will instead eat fish, vegetables and fruits. Join in on the practice by preparing commonly prepared dishes during this time. Try making binignit, a dessert soup dish with coconut milk, various root vegetables, and fruits, or you could prepare yourself some local fish dishes such as inun-unan and escabeche.

Festivities with Family at Home

You don’t always have to go out to have a good time during a holiday; afterall the most important aspect of a holiday is spending quality time with your family and loved ones. This Holy Week, consider staying at home and enjoying a movie marathon with your family or engaging in some family friendly competition with board games and card games. Take the chance to relax, bond, and create new memories with one another.

