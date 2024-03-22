Drug den in Punta Princesa, Cebu City shut down, three men nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the help of concerned citizens, law enforcers arrested three newly identified drug personalities and dismantled a suspected drug den in Sitio Tres de Abril, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, March 21, 2024.

The drug bust took place at around 1:25 p.m. in the barangay, which was previously declared as a drug cleared barangay.

The subject of the operation, who was also arrested, was the suspected drug den maintainer identified as 25-year-old Benchie Dranto, unemployed.

Also arrested were Dominador Ibarita Jr., 37, who works as a security guard; and James Cabaluna, 30, a helper. Both individuals are accused of being visitors of the suspected drug den.

According to a report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the arrested persons are classified as newly identified drug personalities.

Authorities confiscated during the operation a total of 10 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams. The seized drugs had an estimated average market value of P74,800.

In addition to this, they also confiscated various drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

The agency stated that the pieces of drug evidence have been submitted to the laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

The operation was conducted by agents of PDEA-7, together with personal of the Labangon Police Station after receiving reports from concerned citizens of suspicious activity in the area.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, added that a case buildup was conducted for one week before the drug bust.

She also relayed that Dranto typically disposes 20 grams of drugs every week to his usual customers, who are mostly public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

As of this writing, the three men are in the custody of authorities pending the filing of appropriate charges.

The report further revealed that cases of possessing and selling of illegal drugs, maintaining and visiting a drug den, and possession of drug paraphernalia were being readied against them.

