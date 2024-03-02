Cebu City buy-bust: P278,800 shabu seized, 9 nabbed on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nine men were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City on Friday, March 1, while suspected shabu worth P278,000 were also seized.

The two buy-bust operations were done by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Law enforcers conducted the first buy-bust operation in Sitio Rainbow Village in Barangay Kinasang-an at 1:30 p.m.

In a report, PDEA-7 said that Kinasang-an was among the barangays in Cebu City that were previously given a drug-cleared status.

But drug operations have resumed in the area.

On Friday, law enforcers arrested Yulindo Navarro, 59, for allegedly operating a drug den there.

Law enforcers also collared during the busy-bust operation, alleged drug den visitors who were identified as Chuckie Villeno, 36, and Jazz Delos Reyes, 39.

Villeno is a water shop helper while Quilario works as a construction painter.

In a report, PDEA-7 said that the three men were former drug surrenderers who completed Kinasangan’s community-based drug rehabilitation program.

Also arrested during the buy-bust operation at the drug den in Kinasang-an, Cebu City were Nestor Serdan, 72, Lexter Abaquita, 31, Glen Padinas, 39, Norman Larawan, 42, and Felix Tantiado, 56.

Serdan is a job order employee in Barangay Kinasang-an while Abaquita works as tailor. Padinas and Larawan were PUJ drivers while Tantiado is unemployed.

Law enforcers also confiscated 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing 11 grams and worth at least P74, 8000 and drug paraphernalia at the suspected drug den.

Less than three hours later or at 4:06 p.m., operatives conducted another buy-bust operation along A. Borres Street in Barangay Suba also in Cebu City.

They arrested a target-listed personality identified as Joemari Tagalog, 30.

PDEA-7 said that Tagalog was also a former drug surrenderer who completed Suba’s community-based drug rehab program.

During the Cebu City buy-bust operation, law enforcers seized from his possession eight packs of suspected shabu weighing 30 grams and worth P204,000 and various drug paraphernalia.

PDEA-7 said that the drugs that were confiscated from the two buy-bust operations will be submitted to chemical analysis prior to its disposition.

Charges for the violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are also being prepared against all of the nine arrested drug suspects.

