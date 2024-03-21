Drug den in Brgy. Apas: Couple nabbed, P108,800 ‘shabu’ seized

CEBU CITY, Philippine — A couple was arrested for allegedly running a drug den in Barangay Apas, Cebu City on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with call center agents and habal-habal drivers as their usual clients.

A buy-bust operation at around 5:30 p.m. led to the arrest of Jonathan Roca, 44, and his common law partner, Jovelyn Cajutay, 41.

Both individuals are unemployed, according to a report by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Also nabbed were alleged drug den visitors Jerome Moral, 42, jobless; and Ahmed Romo, 43, a habal-habal driver.

PDEA-7 operatives, together with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU), seized from the individuals a total of 6 packs of suspected shabu.

The drugs reportedly weighed around 16 grams and had an estimated market value of P108,800.

In addition to this, they also confiscated various drug paraphernalia inside the drug den during the operation.

According to the agency, the pieces of drug evidence have been submitted to the laboratory for proper disposition.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the drug bust stemmed from 2 weeks of case buildup.

This was after concerned citizens reported to authorities their illegal activity in the barangay.

She added that the arrested couple typically disposes of from 30-50 grams of illegal drugs per week.

As of this writing, all 4 arrested persons in the drug den in Brgy. Apas drug den are in the custody of authorities while waiting for the cases to be filed in court.

Charges of possession and selling of drugs, maintenance and working in a drug den, and possession of drug paraphernalia are being readied against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP