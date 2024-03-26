Big 4 Volleyball tilt marks successful inaugural season, eyes bigger tourneys soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Big Four Volleyball Tournament wrapped up last weekend successfully at the Warehouse Sports Lab in Mandaue City.

This grassroots volleyball tournament saw inaugural champions being crowned. The Subangdaku Trojans emerged as champions in the 13-under and the girls 14-17 divisions, while Cabancalan National High School ruled the 14-17 boys division.

With the massive success, Jamel Macasamat is delighted with the outcome of the tournament that he and his group founded and organized a year after opening a volleyball clinic in Mandaue City.

“On behalf of the Big Four coaches and officiating officials, I would like to extend our sincerest appreciation for their cooperation and participation in the 1st Big Four Volleyball Tournament,” said Macasamat, a former Cesafi champion coach of the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles girls volleyball team.

“To the players, thank you for showing the true spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, and always remember that in every game, there are no losers; you win or you learn. Most especially, stay humble always,” he said.

A total of 27 teams competed in the tournament for skills development and an opportunity for kids to enjoy volleyball.

These teams represented various schools and volleyball clubs from Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Macasamat also lauded the fierce competition on the court throughout the inaugural season that was backed by The Warehouse Sports Lab, Sunsports Ball, We Are CSAS, Ateneo Parents Basketball Club, Natasha Business, Labada Pamore, Labada Express, and Mainom Water Refilling Station.

With that in mind, Macasamat and his group are upbeat about organizing more tournaments like this soon.

“It only goes to show that all they are after is not only to win games but also to gain some exposure and to have fun playing volleyball. They can expect a more competitive, more teams and memorable experience in the next and coming tournaments we will organize. It will be a bigger tournament; we can invite teams from neighboring towns or provinces. The Big 4 are also planning for the next tournament,” said Macasamat.

