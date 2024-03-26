Cebuana beauty queen’s big feat as Miss Universal Woman

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The universe has indeed aligned for this Cebuana beauty queen after winning the crown as this year’s Miss Universal Woman.

Maria Gigante is not a stranger to the pageant scene.

Crowned last Friday, March 22, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this Cebuana stunner just added the most prestigious crown she already has under her belt.

Maria, a seasoned pageant queen, has taken part in prestigious national pageants like Binibining Pilipinas and Miss World Philippines.

And in 2017, she was crowned Bb. Cebu-Charity in the Bb. Cebu pageant.

Maria took to her Instagram and thanked all those who showed her support throughout her journey in the Miss Universal Woman pageant, saying that by joining she did not expect to win after her years of trying to make it big, but this pageant was the answer to all her dreams.

“Years after wholly and fully believing my dream of representing my country had passed, the opportunity presented itself and, however unexpected, I took up the mantle and the challenge,” she said.

She thanked her team, and most especially her talent manager, Arnold Vegadria.

“@arnold_vegafria since the day you asked me to work with you, you have shown me unconditional love and support, thank you for pushing me to see things differently and to achieve my fullest potential. I am very grateful for you,” she said.

What is Miss Universal Woman?

The organization shared a simple way of describing its young and fresh pageant on its website.

“Universal Woman is a platform that champions the unique brilliance and beauty of women making a positive impact in the world today.

We unite, celebrate, and advance women’s contribution, diverse beauty, and accomplishments.”

Allowing women from the age of 25 to 45 to join with no marital, height, or weight requirements.

Congratulations, Maria! Pang universal gyud ang kagwapa og kabright sa mga Cebuana!