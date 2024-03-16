Former Magis Eagles coach Macasamat successfully organize major grassroots volleyball tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Champion volleyball coach Jamel Macasamat drew over 24 teams in the inaugural Big Four Volleyball Tournament which is currently happening at the Warehouse Sports Lab in Mandaue City.

To recall, Macasamat steered an all rookie-team of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles in winning the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) girls volleyball title in 2022.

This time, he is focusing his career on his volleyball academy, and most recently, in organizing the biggest grassroots level volleyball tournament.

According to Macasamat, their main objective in organizing this tournament is for youngsters to showcase and further develop their volleyball skills to reach the elite level.

“Since this is a skills development tournament, it’s main objective is primarily to provide an opportunity for the kids to enjoy the game of volleyball wherein they can develop or showcase their skills and to slowly introduce to them the true essence of sports competition which is sportsmanship, discipline and teamwork,” said Macasamat.

“Actually, we did not expect that this tournament will be a well participated one in terms of the number of teams and participants. We limit the teams to participate still have many teams want to join in our tournament. Next season maybe we will accommodate them,” he added.

The tournament features 13-under or beginners and 17-under or advanced in the girls division, while the boys division only has the 17-under category.

Macasamat was elated to see top-notch competition and the sportsmanship displayed among the competing teams.

“I observed that the kids are all excited to play. They were all happy regardless of the outcome of their games. I likewise observed that their parents or grandparents are very supportive of their kids/grandkids, ” said Macasamat.

“In my assessment, I can say that every team are all competitive and they all have the desire to win and to enjoy the game at the same time,” he added.

This tournament backed by Sunsports, CSAS, Ateneo Parents Basktball Club, and Big Four Coaches is currently having its semifinals round.

The championships is slated on March 23-24, at the same venue.

