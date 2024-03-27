Fuel prices in some Cebu City gasoline stations as of March 26
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local oil firms announced an increase of prices in fuel effective on Tuesday, March 26.
In separate advisories, the firms announced an increase of gasoline price by P2.20 per liter. The price of diesel also increased by P1.40 per liter, and kerosene was up by P1.30 per liter. The
The price adjustments of some gas stations here in Cebu is effective by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
In the previous week, the price of diesel decreased by 10 centavos per liter, while the price of gasoline increased by 10 centavos per liter. No price adjustment was implemented for the kerosene.
READ MORE:
Oil price hike: Gasoline up by P2.20/liter, diesel by P1.40
Gas stations in Cebu City implement mixed adjustments in fuel prices
This is the second straight week that gasoline prices rose.
The following are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of March 26, 2024:
Shell Gas Station Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.
Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.10
V-Power Gasoline – P73.05
Fuel Save Diesel – P60.30
V-Power Diesel – P69.20
Shell Mobility Midtown Mango
Fuel Save Diesel – P60.30
V-Power Diesel – P69.20
Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.10
V-Power Gasoline – P73.05
V-Power Racing – P74.35
Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)
Diesel MAX – P58.30
XTRA Advance – P62.75
XCS – P63.65
Gaas – P75.52
Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)
Fuel Save Gasoline – P65
V-Power Gasoline – P72.95
Fuel Save Diesel – P60.38
V-Power Diesel – P68.40
V-Power Racing – P74.25
/ with reports from Jordeene B. Lagare, Inquirer.net
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.