NBA: James triple-double pulls Lakers past Grizzlies

LeBron James returned from a one-game absence to post a 23-point triple-double on Wednesday and lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 136-124 NBA victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

James sat out the Lakers’ come-from-behind double-overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday with a sore left ankle.

READ: NBA: Giannis tows Bucks over Thunder

Anthony Davis, who played nearly 52 minutes on Tuesday, was sidelined with a hyperextended left knee, but Rui Hachimura provided a big lift, drilling seven of eight three-point attempts on the way to 32 points with 10 rebounds to help the Lakers win their fifth straight, as they vie to work their way out of the play-in tournament and straight into the playoffs.

Against a Grizzlies team playing out a season blighted by injuries, the Lakers led by eight at halftime and never trailed after the break.

James added 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season.

READ: NBA: Jalen Green, Rockets post 10th straight win after beating Thunder

The 39-year-old superstar, who said he’d have to be “strategic” in dealing with the ankle injury that has nagged him much of the season, said he didn’t change his game because of Davis’s absence.

“Read and react to the game, see how the defense is playing and seeing the rhythm of my guys,” he said of his approach.

“It’s good to be back out there with them and be able to do a lot of things tonight to help us win.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP