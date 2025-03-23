Melvin Jerusalem in peak form for WBC title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With just a week left before his highly anticipated rematch, reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem is in tip-top shape as he prepares to defend his title against Yudai Shigeoka in Japan.

Jerusalem weighed in at 107 pounds during the second mandatory pre-fight weigh-in required by the WBC, showing remarkable discipline in managing his weight. During his initial weigh-in in Cebu, he registered at 110 pounds—just slightly over the 105-pound limit for the minimumweight division.

The 30-year-old champion, who trains under the ZIP Sanman Boxing banner in Cebu, has been sharpening his arsenal at the Elorde Boxing Gym in Manila. He is set to fly to Japan on Sunday, March 23, to join the fight week pre-bout activities.

‘Co-Boxer of the Year’

Adding fuel to his motivation, Jerusalem was recently honored as the “Co-Boxer of the Year” alongside IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran at the “2nd Pacquiao-Elorde Boxing Awards” held in Manila last Thursday.

His longtime coach, Michael Domingo, was also recognized as the “Trainer of the Year,” further boosting Jerusalem’s confidence heading into his title defense.

What makes this journey even more inspiring is Jerusalem’s brief but impactful encounter with Filipino boxing icon and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao during the awards night. Pacquiao not only imparted valuable tips to the young champion but also offered a heartfelt prayer over him—a gesture that left Jerusalem feeling both blessed and motivated.

“I’m very grateful for the advice and for the chance to share that moment with Sir Manny,” said Jerusalem, though he kept the details of Pacquiao’s tips a secret between them.

Jerusalem (23-3, 12 KOs) is eager to prove that his victory over Shigeoka in their first encounter last March was no fluke.

Despite flooring Shigeoka twice in that bout, the decision was met with controversy after the judges ruled it a split decision in favor of Jerusalem.

