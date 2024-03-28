Lola Amour bassist Raymond King nibiya sa banda human sa 8 ka tuig

Raymond King, bahista sa indie-rock band Lola Amour, nipahibalo sa iyang pagbiya sa grupo. Niingon siya nga mopursue siya og “long-term plans” apan sa makasubo nga ang banda way labot niini.

Si King nibutyag niini sa usa ka statement nga gibuhian niya pinaagi sa Lola Amour nga Facebook page sa Miyerkules, Marso 27.

“Hey! This is Ray. There’s no easy way to say this, so here goes. I’ve made the decision to leave Lola Amour,” matud pa niya.

“The band was just a hobby when we were starting out. So, we’ve always had other long-term plans for ourselves,” niingon pa siya. “And while I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved, my plans stayed the same. Sadly, the band isn’t part of it.”

Giunderscore ni King nga bisan pa sa iyang decision nga mobiya sa grupo, wa siyay bati nga masulti sa grupo kung di iya lang dako nga pasalamat ngadto sa iyang mga kauban ug makab-ot pa nila nga magkauban ang daghan pa nga kalampusan.

“After 8 years of giving everything I could, I’ve realized that success, fulfillment, and happiness are different things. Now, I choose to be happy,” matud pa niya. “We’ve reached more than I could have ever dreamed of and I couldn’t think of anyone else I would have done it with.”

Nisaad pod ang tibuok banda sa ilang padayon nga pagsuporta ni King sa unsa ang buhaton niya nga nakalipay niya.

“You are a huuuuge reason why we are here where we are today. You know we’re not a cheesy bunch, but saying that ‘we’ll miss you’ is an understatement,” matud pa nila.

Si King nangandam sa pagperform sa last gig kuyog ang iyang mga kauban sa Lola Amour sa ilang album concert sa Abril 13. Musician Manu Dumayas motake over sa role nga bahista sa group human sa pagbiya ni King.

Ang Lola Amour kay nailado sa ilang mga hit songs nga “Raining in Manila,” “Fallen,” ug “…Pwede Ba.”

Sa sayo-sayo pa ning tuiga, ang indie-rock nga banda naa poy surprise performance didto sa Bulacan concert sa British band Coldplay.