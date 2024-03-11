Ben&Ben pwerteng lipaya human sa ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jam kuyog si Ed Sheeran

Ben&Ben mao rag gibayaw lapas sa buwan human nakasinati og ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity nga moperform kuyog si Ed Sheeran sa concert sa award-winning singer songwriter niadtong Marso 9 sa Paranaque City.

Ang kaluha nga mga lead singers sa Ben&Ben nga sila si Paulo Benjamin ug si Miguel Benjamin Guico nishare sa stage kuyog si Sheeran sa dihang nikanta sila sa hit song sa folk-pop band nga “Maybe the Night” sa SMDC Festival Grounds.

Basaha Pod Ni: Ben&Ben overjoyed after ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jam with Ed Sheeran

Sa sunod nga adlaw, nipost si Miguel Benjamin sa iyang Instagram account para makashare giunsa nila naexperience ang moment o higayon nga mao rag “it felt like a dream” samtang nipasalamat sila ni Sheeran sa iyang “generous heart.” Niingon pod siya nga ang ubang miyembro sa banda “loved” o giganahan gyod sa nadungog nila nga rendition ni Sheeran sa ilang hit song.

“Last night, Ed Sheeran sang our song ‘Maybe the Night’ in his set and asked us to jam with him,” matud pa niya. “Thank you for having such a generous heart in sharing your stage, @teddysphotos. You’ve been a huge blessing and inspiration to so many musicians and fans, us included! This will forever be deep within our core memories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel Benjamin (@miguelbenjamin_)

Basaha Pod Ni: LOOK: Ben&Ben’s Miguel Guico, girlfriend Karelle Bulan are now married

Si Paolo Benjamin, sa iyang bahin, mao rag na awestruck sa ilang performance samtang nishare sa photo niya ug sa iyang kaluha nga nibow down ngadto ni Sheeran.

“Bowing to u sensei @teddysphotos. thank you for inspiring us all. On behalf of all Liwanag and our bandmates in @benandbenmusic, we labyu,” matud pa niya sa iyang post sa Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Benjamin (@paolobenjamin_)

Tan-awa Pod Ni: WATCH: Ben&Ben drops new song ‘Dear’ ahead of concert

Nipadayag pod ang Ben&Ben sa ilang official Instagram page nga ang mga miyembro sa banda naka “karaoke” sa behind the scenes daw nila ni Sheeran, ug di sila makaget over sa moments nila ni Sheeran.

“After our set, sinalubong niya kami backstage at kinamayan niya kaming lahat. Nakipagkwentuhan pa muna siya ng konti samin, na parang kaibigan lang namin. To share the stage with such a genuine and brilliant artist is a great honor and more than that, to have conversations with this very same person is beyond our wildest dreams,” matud pa niya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben&Ben (@benandbenmusic)

Nibisita si Sheeran sa Pilipinas sa ikatulo nga higayon kabahin sa iyang “Mathematics” tour, diin giperform niya ang iyang mga kanta nga “Sing,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “Shape of You,” and “Give Me Love,” nga uban lang sa iyang mga sikat nga kanta. Nitour si Sheeran sa nasud niadtong 2015 ug 2018.

Sheeran visited the Philippines for the third time as part of his “Mathematics” tour, where he performed the songs “Sing,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “Shape of You,” and “Give Me Love,” just to name a few. He previously toured the country in 2015 and 2018.