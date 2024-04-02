Cebu City fire: P210,000 worth of properties lost in Barangay Sambag

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on the first day of April 2024 resulted to the loss of P210,000 worth of properties, which affected a total of four families.

A report from the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) revealed that the fire began at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

READ: Woman dies in Dumanjug, Cebu house fire

The blaze reportedly started from the house owned by a resident named Eludo Reroma.

Because the houses were made of light materials, the fire reportedly quickly spread to the neighboring structure.

Upon the arrival of firefighters at 3:27 p.m., the fire was raised to the first alarm.

Less than 30 minutes later, the fire was put under control. At 4:16 p.m., fire officials declared a fire out.

READ: Virtually, there’s a fire every day in Cebu City

The estimated damage caused by the fire to the two affected houses was pegged to be around P210,000, according to the report.

Moreover, one house was damaged while the other house was razed by the fire.

Four families made up of 12 individuals were affected by the fire.

According to Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the CCFO, fire investigators are still conducting an investigation to determine what caused the fire in the barangay.

Fortunately, no one was reported to have suffered any injuries.

READ: Fire prevention amid El Niño

Villanueva reminded the public once again to follow the recommended fire safety tips in order to avoid incidents like this, especially with the hot weather being experienced in Cebu City in recent times.

He also said that because of the hot weather, the number of bush fires would likely increase in the coming days.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP