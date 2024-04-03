Barangay Councilor, SK chairman caught inside motel in Lapu-Lapu, detained, freed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A barangay councilor and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman of a northern Cebu town was apprehended inside a motel room in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday night, April 2, 2024.

This was after the barangay councilor’s wife sought the assistance of the police to arrest her husband and his alleged paramour.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres said that the councilor was 35 years old, while the SK Chairman was 22 years old.

Torres said that after she confirmed the whereabouts of her husband, she immediately sought the assistance of the Gun-ob Police Station.

The police responded at around 8:30 p.m. in the said motel, wherein they found the two inside a room.

However, after they were brought to the police station, the two were then released.

“Dili mn gud masulod sa elements sa concubinage ang nahitabo sir, sayang nga atoang ipugos sir, kay ibasura gihapon sa level ni fiscal sir, tungod lage atong reasonable certainty of conviction nga ilahang makita upon filing sa case sir, pwede unta to siya masulod sir if naaktuhan nga naa sa conjugal dwelling ang lalaki ug iyahang kerida sir, tapos most importantly katong naay sexual intercourse nga na aktuhan pud sir,” Torres said.

(What happened was that the concubinage elements would not stick, it was a waste since we forced it because it will just be junked in the fiscal. We could have entered it if we caught them in the act of the conjugal dwelling of the man and his paramour, but most importantly if we could have caught them in the act of sexual intercourse.)

Despite this, Torres said that they would file a case for violation of Republic Act no. 9262 or “Violation Against Women and their Children Act.”

He was referring to the psychological abuse that the the wife experienced due to the alleged affair.

He said that the wife would be undergoing a psychological evaluation for this.

