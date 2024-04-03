Taiwan earthquake: Live updates

April 03,2024 - 01:43 PM

(UPDATED, 3:20 p.m., April 3) These are the latest updates on the Taiwan earthquake on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Bookmark this page to get the latest updates on Taiwan’s strongest quake in 25 years. 

The Taiwan quake was the strongest since a 7.6-magnitude struck in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.

Wednesday’s magnitude-7.4 quake struck just before 8:00 am local time

Taiwan earthquake

This photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on April 3, 2024 shows damage to a building in New Taipei City, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. | Photo by CNA / AFP

Death toll in Taiwan quake rises to seven 

The death toll from a major earthquake in Taiwan on Wednesday has risen to seven, and the number of injuries has climbed to 736, according to the national fire agency.

The deaths all occurred in Hualien county, a mountainous region along Taiwan’s eastern coast that was the epicentre of the quake.

Taiwan earthquake death toll

This photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on April 3, 2024 shows emergency workers attending to a survivor, who had been trapped in a damaged building, in New Taipei City, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. | Photo by CNA / AFP)

Taiwan earthquake death toll now at four

At least four people were killed in Taiwan earthquake in the latest update.

Three people among a group of seven on an early-morning hike through the hills that surround the city were crushed to death by boulders loosened by the earthquake, officials said.

Separately, a truck driver died when his vehicle was hit by a landslide as it approached a tunnel in the area.

Taiwan earthquake update

This photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on April 3, 2024 shows emergency workers assisting a survivor after he was rescued from a damaged building in New Taipei City, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. A major 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan’s east on the morning of April 3, prompting tsunami warnings for the self-ruled island as well as parts of southern Japan and the Philippines. | Photo by CNA / AFP

One feared dead, dozens injured 

At least one person was feared dead and nearly 60 injured in the Taiwan quake on Wednesday.

Officials said the quake and series of strong aftershocks was the strongest to shake the island in decades, and warned of more tremors in the days ahead.

Taiwan earthquake

This photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on April 3, 2024 shows people looking at a damaged building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. | Photo by CNA / AFP

Tsunami warning in the Philippines cancelled

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) cancelled a tsunami warning that had been issued after a major earthquake struck Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

“Based on available data of our sea level monitoring stations facing the epicentral area, no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded since 07:58 am (2358 GMT Tuesday) up until this cancellation,” the agency said in an advisory.

Phivolcs earlier issued a warning for residents in coastal areas of several provinces, urging them to evacuate to higher ground.

Tsunami warning raised in coastal areas of the Philippines

The Philippines warned of “high tsunami waves” and called for the evacuation of coastal areas across the country  after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Taiwan.

“The people in the coastal areas of the following provinces are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland,” the state seismology institute said in an advisory.

Taiwan hit by strong earthquake; tsunami warnings issued

An earthquake offshore Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked the capital Taipei on Wednesday morning, April 3, 2024, knocking out power in several parts of the city and sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippines.

Taiwan television stations showed footage of some collapsed buildings in the eastern county of Hualien, near the quake’s epicentre, and media reported some people were trapped.

The quake hit at 07:58 a.m. (2358 GMT) at a depth of 15.5km (9.6 miles) just off the eastern coast of Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration. It was the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years, state media said.

