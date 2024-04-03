Taiwan earthquake: Tsunami warning raised in coastal areas of the Philippines

Manila, Philippines —The Philippines warned of “high tsunami waves” and called for the evacuation of coastal areas across the country Wednesday, April 3, 2024, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Taiwan.

READ MORE: Taiwan hit by strong earthquake; tsunami warnings issued

“The people in the coastal areas of the following provinces are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland,” the state seismology institute said in an advisory.

Coastal areas in 23 provinces from the north to the south of the archipelago nation, but not the capital Manila, “are expected to experience high tsunami waves” based on tsunami wave models, it added.

The first tsunami waves were expected to hit between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m., which “may not be the largest and these waves may continue for hours”.

The state seismologist “strongly advised” residents living in the coastal areas of the following provinces to immediately evacuate to higher ground:

Batanes Group of Islands

Cagayan

Ilocos Norte

Isabela

“Owners of boats in harbours, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront,” it said.

“Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP