Help desk for Filipinos affected by Taiwan earthquake now open

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) launched on Wednesday a help desk for Filipino workers in Taiwan who need assistance after the 7.5-magnitude earthquake.

“The Help Desk will also cater to information requests of family members of Taiwan-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) wanting to find out the status and condition of their loved ones,” said DMW in an advisory.

The agency said the 24/7 help desk and hotline in the Philippines and Taiwan are as follows:

PHL Hotline Numbers

8522-3663

8376-6352

8426-0833

8293-9155

8252-1972

63 919 067 3975

Email: [email protected]

Taiwan Hotline Nos:

(TAIPEI) +886 932-218-057

(KAOSHIUNG) +886 988-976-596

(TAICHUNG) +886 966-537-732

‘No Filipinos hurt, injured’

In a separate statement also issued Wednesday, Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Silvestre H. Bello III said they have not received reports of any Filipinos hurt or badly affected by the powerful tremor.

“Based on our monitoring in Taipei and the reports from our field offices in Taichung and Kaohsiung, and the reports coming from our Filipino communities in Taiwan, there are no Filipino casualties or injuries in the aftermath of the earthquake and the aftershocks,” said Bello.

“Our kababayans and OFWs are all accounted for and safe,” he added.

