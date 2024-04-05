CPA issue: Rama requests PBBM to intervene

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to step in in his ongoing row with the Cebu Port Authority or CPA.

In a report from Cebu City News and Information on April 4, Rama mentioned that the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) should now address the concern regarding the historical heritage that the CPA port project could damage.

“Naa may presidente uy, wala man nawa ang supporta nako sa Marcos-Duterte (tandem). Asa naman ang Malacanang sa isyu sa CPA? They have to come in,” Rama said.

He further stated that the Malacañang sa Sugbo, the Compania Maritima structure, the Chinese Museum, and the Basilica del Santo Niño with Magellan’s Cross are among the significant heritage sites that could be affected by the port project.

Rama said that the upcoming port at the Aduana has become an eyesore to Malacañang sa Sugbo, now the National Museum of Cebu, which is recognized as a heritage site.

It will also affect the Plaza sa Katawhan, which could deny Cebuanos to enjoy an open space by the sea, especially at night.

Meanwhile, CPA slammed the city government for putting barriers to stop its ongoing construction activities at the Aduana on April 1. However, Rama remained firm in his decision to issue the order.

He urged the NHCP and the NMP to verify whether the CPA obtained the necessary permits from them before proceeding with the project.

“Have they asked permission from the National Museum, from the National Historical Commission (of the Philippines)? Mao na’y nindot kaayo nga isyu,” Rama said.

In the meantime, Rama said that he will not ask for the court’s intervention against CPA as the city is “exercising its general welfare.”

On the other hand, he also called on CPA officials to disclose their “padrinos” or political backers who are supporting their defiance.

“Who are these people hiding? Ang problema diha naay mga tawo nga nagpadrino diha. Ipagawas na sila!” Rama stated.

On April 1, City administrator Collin Rosell, accompanied by personnel from the Office of the Building Official (OBO) and the City Legal Office, went to the CPA’s project site at the Aduana to deliver a work stoppage order.

They followed Rama’s order to stop the port project and padlocked the gate of the project site. However, prior to that, the City filed two separate complaints against CPA over the controversial port project.

On March 15, the OBO and City Legal Office filed several criminal and administrative complaints against CPA officials with the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas for proceeding with the project without a building permit.

Five days later, the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) complained and reported to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) that the project did not have an environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP