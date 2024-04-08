6 areas hit dangerous heat index hits on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Six areas experienced a dangerous peak heat index on Monday according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Based on Pagasa’s latest computed heat index as of 5:00 p.m., Dagupan City, Pangasinan and Bacnotan, La Union both had a 44ºC (degrees Celsius) heat index.

Meanwhile, Sinait, Ilocos Sur, Puerto Princesa and Aborlan in Palawan recorded a peak heat index of 43ºC.

Tuguegarao City in Cagayan had a 42ºC heat index.

A heat index of from 42ºC to 51ºC, Pagasa said, is under the “danger category” and may cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke during continued exposure.

Pagasa defines heat index as “a measure of the contribution that high humidity makes with abnormally high temperatures in reducing the body’s ability to cool itself.”

According to Pagasa, the public can prevent the effects of intense heat by limiting the time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water; avoiding tea, coffee, soda and liquor; using umbrellas, hats and sleeved clothing outdoor and scheduling heavy activities on the cooler periods of the day.

Symptoms of heat related illnesses include: heavy sweating, exhaustion or fatigue, dizziness or lightheadedness, passing out or feeling dizzy when standing, weak but rapid pulse, nausea and vomiting.

In cases of heat-related emergency, Pagasa reminded the public to do the following:

Move the person to a shady spot and lie him/her down with legs elevated

If conscious, have them sip cool water

Loosen clothing, apply cool water to the skin and provide ventilation

Apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles, and groin

Bring to hospital immediately

RELATED STORIES

Pagasa sees 42°C to 43°C ‘danger’ level heat index in 7 areas on April 4

EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP