DTCC harvests 10 gold medals in PDSFI quarterly c’ships in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancesport Team Cebu City raked in 10 gold medals in the Philippine Dancesport Federation, Inc. (PDSFI) Quarterly National Dancesport Championships held over the weekend at the Ultra Pasig in Metro Manila.

DTCC headed by its founder, Eleanor Hayco, won a total of 10 gold medals. They also earned eight silvers and seven bronzes in the two-day competition that was participated by various dancesports teams around the country.

DTCC’s gold medalists were Hayco and her pair Anselmo Estillore in the Senior 1A Latin. Hayco finished with two gold medals after she also topped the Combine Age 11 Latin with another partner, Lloyd Bartolini.

Shardie and Marjorie Abellana ruled the Grade B Latin, while Dylan Jacob Esmero and Pauline Venice Duba topped the Youth C Latin.

Joining them in harvesting gold medals were John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon who won the the Under 21A Latin, Richard Amiel Rotilles and Shane Barrientos for Junior C, Kharl Michael Miñoza and Ashley Cullo for Youth A Latin, Gian Andrew Lucero and Marian Samantha Yap for Youth C, and Michael Mirabueno and Maica Nicole Jean Siano for Juvenile 2 C Latin.

Hayco and Bartolini also earned a silver medal in the Senior 2A Latin and Esmero and Duba in the Youth A Latin. The rest of DTCC’s silver medalists were Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton ( Senior 1C Standard and Special Event 2C Standard), Wenson Abella and Krissa Franco (Under 21C Standard), Paul Vincent Corpus and Krisan Danielle Unabia (Grade B Latin), John Paul Mocorro and Mitchloni Dinauanao (Grade A Latin), and Michael Mirabueno and Maica Nicole Jean Siano (Juvenile 2C Standard).

Meanwhile, DTCC’s bronze medalists were Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton (Combine Age 80 Standard), Paul Vincent Corpus and Krisan Danielle Unabia (Grade D Standard), Rodreyan Rodriguez and Arriane May Generalao (Youth C Latin), Richard Amiel Rotilles and Shane Barrientos (Junior C Standard), Kharl Michael Miñoza and Ashley Cullo (Under 21A Latin), Andrew Ysla and Noelyn Mie Pedrano (Grade A Latin), and Michael Mirabueno and Maica Nicole Jean Siano (Juvenile 2A Latin).

DTCC also had seven fourth placers, six fifth placers, three sixth placers, and one seventh placer in their entire campaign. Also, they had four semifinalists.

