Pagasa: Hot, humid temperatures across PH
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has forecast today, April 11, that hot and humid temperatures to continue across the country due to the easterlies, with chances of localized thunderstorms.
Weather Forecaster Chenel Dominguez said that “the easterlies continue to prevail throughout our entire country, thus the entire country will experience fair weather but hot noon times.”
“There are chances of localized thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening, particularly in the eastern sections of the country,” she added.
READ: Pagasa forecasts hot and humid weather in Luzon on Sunday (April 7)
No LPAs, storms
No low pressure areas or storms, meanwhile, are currently being monitored by Pagasa within the Philippine area of responsibility.
Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Wednesday will be:
- Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 18 to 24 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
No gale warning is currently in effect over the country’s surrounding coasts and in-land seas.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.