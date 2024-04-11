Pagasa: Hot, humid temperatures across PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has forecast today, April 11, that hot and humid temperatures to continue across the country due to the easterlies, with chances of localized thunderstorms.

Weather Forecaster Chenel Dominguez said that “the easterlies continue to prevail throughout our entire country, thus the entire country will experience fair weather but hot noon times.”

“There are chances of localized thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening, particularly in the eastern sections of the country,” she added.

No LPAs, storms

No low pressure areas or storms, meanwhile, are currently being monitored by Pagasa within the Philippine area of responsibility.

Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Wednesday will be:

Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 18 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

No gale warning is currently in effect over the country’s surrounding coasts and in-land seas.

