Viral Tarsier Video: DENR to file criminal charges vs 2 vloggers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said preparations are underway for the filing of charges against two vloggers for the “improper treatment” of Philippine Tarsiers in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

“Ongoing po ang preparation ng documents for the filing of criminal charges. Kung kakayanin ay mafa-file siya within today,” DENR Region 12 Enforcement Division told INQUIRER in a phone call on Thursday.

“’Yun po ang tinatapos namin ngayon. Ngayon mismo,” the agency later on added.

DENR said the vloggers are set to face criminal charges for violating Republic Act 11038 relative to RA 9147, otherwise known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.



The DENR earlier said the content creators are hiding behind the internet pseudonym “Farm Boys.”

In the now-viral video, the vloggers were seen holding tarsiers while laughing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, DENR informed the public that it has already begun an investigation into the matter and discovered that the two tarsiers featured in the viral video were released into the wild by the vlogger.

