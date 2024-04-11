Tarsiers: Some reminders on handling them

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They may be cute and small making it hard to resist to want to touch them, but these primates are not meant to be handled carelessly.

The famous Philippine tarsiers have always been one of the many pride and joys of the country, especially in the province of Bohol.

Many flock to the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary in Bohol to take a glimpse of the world’s smallest primates.

In the sanctuary guides and experts will set guidelines for visitors to follow to ensure that the animals are not stressed.

And just recently, a vlogger shared a video of him and his companion touching and making content out of the primates in the wild.

To which netizens and animal advocates were enraged.

Given that tarsiers are wild animals, it should not be a surprise for us to get a glimpse of them in the wild, especially in some parts of Mindanao, Samar, and Bohol.

If along your treks and hiking you get to see tarsiers, remember, that these primates are easily stressed by their environment and can easily get threatened by the presence of humans.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, head of Cebu City’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries, told CDN Digital that it would be best to observe these animals at a safe distance.

“If necessary, ensure minimal handling, use gloves, and keep the environment quiet and calm. It’s best to observe them from a distance in their natural habitat whenever possible,” she said.

Maribojoc also added, “Tarsiers are fragile and stressed easily, which can harm them.”

As much as we like to touch them and take a picture of them, let us be sensitive in thinking that they feel helpless when they are taken away from their natural habitat.

Let’s work hand in hand to protect them by spreading awareness on how to handle and be around tarsiers.

