Public school teachers, employees may wear alternative uniforms — DepEd

By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter / @zacariansINQ - Inquirer.net | April 16,2024 - 08:44 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Amid high temperatures across the country, public school teachers are allowed to wear collared Department of Education (DepEd) polo shirts.

This is according to DepEd on Monday.

“Dulot ng mainit na panahon sa buong bansa, pinahihintulutan ang lahat ng DepEd teaching at non-teaching personnel [na magsuot ng alternate uniform],” DepEd said in an advisory.

(Due to the high heat nationwide, all DepEd teaching and non-teaching personnel are allowed to wear alternative uniforms.)

Collared DepEd polo shirts may be used by the teachers, according to DepEd.

The department was referring to the DepEd polo shirts which were used in its previous activities such as Brigada Eskwela, Palarong Pambansa, Oplan Balik Eskwela, or Regional, Division and School Conferences.

White polo shirts with the DepEd and Matatag logo may also be worn.

Meanwhile, the substitute uniforms should be paired with matte black pants of any fabric (slacks, jeans or cargo pants).

Other pants such as leggings, tights and jogging pants, on the other hand, are prohibited.

The DepEd’s advisory came amid consistently high heat indexes recorded in several areas.

High heat indexes, especially between 42ºC to 51ºC, may potentially cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke during continued exposure, and other heat related illnesses.

Some local and provincial governments have suspended the conduct of on-site classes due to the high heat.

