Kumong Bol-Anon 15 bares complete fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The complete fight card for the much-anticipated “Kumong Bol-Anon 15” of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions was officially unveiled.

The April 30 fight card will feature a total of six bouts that will be held at the Holy Name University gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The main event is considered one of the most-awaited local bouts in the country today featuring two ex-world title challengers Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob (14W-1L, 4KOs) of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and Kai Ishizawa (11W-3L, 10KOs) of Japan.

At stake is Suganob’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title which will be disputed for 12 rounds.

Meanwhile, the Kumong Bol-anon 15 co-main event will have one of PMI’s top prospects, Shane Gentallan (8W-1L, 5KOs) battling Wandi Priman Hulu (2W-1L-1D) of Indonesia for eight rounds in the 106-pound division.

Spicing up the undercard bouts are PMI’s Pores siblings Althea Shine, Sugarey Leonard, and Leonard who are pitted against equally determined opponents.

Althea Shine (4W-0L, 1KO) will battle Renz Dacquel (3W-1L,2KOs) of Manila. They will fight for the Philippine Female flyweight title.

Meanwhile, her brothers, Sugarey Leonard (4W-0L, 3KOs) and Leonard (1W-0L,1KO) take on Ruel Julian (4W-6K,1KO) of Bukidnon and Jaren Jase Guarin (0W-2L) of the Haiyan Punch Boxing-Tacloban, respectively.

Lastly, Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Arlando Senoc Jr. (2W-0L, 2KOs) will fight Kier Torregosa (2W-4L-2D, 1KO) of Buenavista, Bohol.

For tickets, check out the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable Facebook page. The Kumong Bol-anon 15 curtain opener featuring Leonard Pores and Guarin will start at 1:00 p.m.

The Kumong Bol-anon boxing series has emerged as one of the more active boxing promotions in the region as of late, giving aspiring boxers the avenue to further display their skills.

