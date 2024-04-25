Tapales holds firm in top 3 spot of the 122-pound division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former two-division world champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales remains a significant figure in the boxing world’s 122-pound division.

This is because Tapales has maintained his position as the No. 3 contender in the World Boxing Council (WBC) for two consecutive months.

Tapales is scheduled to have a tune-up fight on May 10 against Thai boxer Nattapong Jankaew, ending his five-month hiatus after his loss to Japanese boxing superstar Naoya “Monster” Inoue last December in Tokyo, Japan.

The former International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) world super bantamweight champion will face Jankaew for the vacant WBC Asia Continental super bantamweight title at the Midales Hotel and Casino in Manila on May 10.

Winning the WBC regional title would further elevate Tapales’s rankings in the super bantamweight division, improving his chances of a possible rematch against Inoue, who is scheduled to defend his four world titles against No. 1 contender Luis Nery in Japan next month.

If Tapales defeats Jankaew, he could face No. 2 contender David Picasso or the winner of the match between Inoue and Nery.

However, Tapales must first overcome Jankaew before shifting his focus to the WBC world title, which he failed to snatch from Inoue last December after being knocked out in the 10th round and losing his WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles.

At 32 years old, Tapales holds a record of 37 wins, including 19 knockouts, and four losses, while his opponent, 27-year-old Jankaew, a former WBC Asian featherweight champion, boasts a record of 12 wins and 3 losses, with eight knockouts.

Tapales is currently training at the Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City for his upcoming fight with Jankaew.

