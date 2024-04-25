AEBC 7th Corporate Cup gets back into action on Friday 

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | April 25,2024 - 06:26 PM

AEBC 7th Corporate Cup gets back into action on Friday. A player from EGS goes for a floater during their game against Strato in the AEBC 7th Corporate Cup. | Photo from AEBC

A player from EGS goes for a floater during their game against Strato in the AEBC 7th Corporate Cup. | Photo from AEBC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Architects & Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup will resume its hardcourt action tomorrow, Friday, April 26, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

Six games will be featured on Friday and Saturday in both brackets A and B. 

For Friday’s games, bracket B’s No. 5 Buildrite (1W-3L) and No. 4 EGS (1W-3L) will square off in the opener at 7:00 p.m.

It will be followed by bracket A’s No. 2 team, CBM (3W-1L) against No. 4 Sparko (1W-3L) at 8:20 p.m., and lastly, bracket B’s second best team, Phelps Dodge (3W-1L) takes on the third best team Strato (3W-1L) at 9:40 p.m. 

To recall, Strato earned their third victory in bracket B after winning against EGS, 82-76, last April 13. 

On Saturday, the undefeated CS4, bracket A’s top-ranked squad will face the No. 5 Golden Hammer (1W-3L), in the first game at 7:00 p.m. CS4 improved to a 4-0 slate after defeating CBM, also last April 13. 

It will be followed by bracket B’s No. 1 team, Avantrac (4W-0L) who will put their unbeaten record at stake against the bottom-ranked Fenestram (0W-4L) at 8:20 p.m.

Avantrac logged their fourth-straight win, 78-69, over Phelps Dodge, on April 13. 

Lastly, Davies Paints (2W-2L) which is ranked No. 3 in bracket A locks horns with the bottom team Island Paints (1W-3L) at 9:40 p.m. 

