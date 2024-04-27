Hontiveros wants Quiboloy’s ‘private army’ disbanded

MANILA, Philippines — After the Philippine National Police (PNP) revoked the firearm licenses of Apollo Quiboloy, the alleged sex offender and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), Senator Risa Hontiveros is calling for the dissolution of his “private army.”

In a statement, Hontiveros said the PNP needs to ensure that Quiboloy’s “members” are also firearm-free

“Tiyakin din sana ng PNP na walang mga armas niya ang maiwan sa mga miyembro niya. Dapat lang na mabuwag na ang private army niya, na todo-balandra rin ng kanilang mga baril sa social media,” said Hontiveros.

(The PNP also has to ensure that Quiboloy’s guns don’t end up with his members. His private army – who are flex their guns on social media – also needs to be dismantled.)

Hontiveros is leading a probe into Quiboloy’s alleged crimes.

The opposition senator was the first one to raise the plight of the Quiboloy’s supposed victims.

Among the allegations that Quiboloy is facing include large-scale human trafficking and rape.

Hontiveros said she still hopes for Quiboloy’s immediate arrest.

Quiboloy, Hontiveros said, continues to mock the government, adding that the alleged sex offender, who earlier admitted to being in hiding, has recently issued a riddle in relation to his whereabouts.

