Gwen stops spring resort in Carmen due to environmental violations

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 04,2024 - 11:45 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia has ordered a spring resort in Carmen, a northern town of Cebu, to stop its operations due to breaking environmental laws.

In Executive Order No. 8, issued on May 3, 2024, the governor’s office mentioned several environmental violations at the Durano Eco Farm and Spring Resort in Carmen.

The resort has built swimming pools that block the natural flow of the Luyang River, causing problems downstream.

Additionally, the resort is running without a valid Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) issued by Department of Environmental and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), which is required by law, violating Presidential Decree No. 1586.

The Executive Order mentions that the resort releases wastewater directly into the Luyang River, breaking the Clean Water Act of 2004.

Also, the resort’s use of water from the Luyang River for its pools goes against the Water Code of the Philippines.

Because of these violations, the Office of the Governor has ordered the resort to stop all operations immediately.

CDN Digital contacted the Durano family from Danao, particularly former congressman Red Durano. He said they don’t own the spring resort in Carmen.

CDN Digital also tried to reach out to the Durano Eco Farm and Spring Resort via their official Facebook page but hasn’t received a response yet as of press time. /clorenciana

