What is ‘Asoka’ Challenge?

If you are a native on social media apps, you may have encountered several influencers jumping on a makeup trend where they transform into Indian brides.

Netizens, celebrities, and even beauty queens have joined in on this trend called “Asoka Challenge.”

Where did this makeup trend come from, and why do influencers love it?

Who is Asoka?

The song used in the popular trend is titled “San Sanana” from the 2001 Bollywood film “Asoka,” which inspired the name of the popular trend.

It depicts a fictionalized version of the life of Emperor Asoka of the Maurya Empire, played by Shahrukh Khan, during the 3rd century BCE.

The song “San Sanana” played when the titular character and Kaurwaki met for the first time in a highly dramatized scene.

How did the song turn into a trend?

It all started when an Indonesian influencer used the song to make a makeup transition for an Indian bridal look, specifically, a Bengali make-up mug.

The trend eventually caught on and reached the Philippines, where celebrity influencers, including Zeinab Harake, Alex Gonzaga, and Criza Taa, posted their version of the trend.

In fast transitions, influencers and celebrities transform into beautiful Bengali brides with strong eye makeup, full-on gold jewelry sets, and Indian bride costumes.

Turning Asoka into a Filipino challenge

Of course, Filipinos love indigenizing popular internet trends, so some influencers and celebrities have decided to create a local counterpart to the Asoka challenge.

In fact, celebrity actress Ivana Alawi popularized the local trend by wearing a Filipino terno while transitioning through the “Piliin mo ang Pilipinas” background music.

Some popular figures followed suit, including Miss Universe Philippines Quezon Province Ahtisa Manalo, who used the trend to transition into her national costume look for the national pageant.

More recently, “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas” singer Angeline Quinto overshadowed the previous versions of the trend when she used her video to reveal her second pregnancy with her husband, Nonrev Daquina.

Did you also jump in on the trend, ka-Siloy?