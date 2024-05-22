Boy beaten by uncle monitored by DSWD-7

By: and Paul Lauro, Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital Correspondent, Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 22,2024 - 10:27 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The condition of the seven-year-old boy beaten by his uncle in Barangay Labangon last Sunday was already being monitored by the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Lucero said that they are glad with the case’s progress since the victim is already under the care of his maternal grandparents, while the suspect was already behind bars.

Subsequently, they are now monitoring the child’s condition especially since the boy sustained bruises and wounds in some parts of his body.

The closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) showing the uncle beating his nephew brutally was already circulated on social media. The suspect can be seen beating the small boy with a bamboo pole multiple times.

Based on initial investigations, the incident started when the victim was playing with the suspect’s own child. However, the suspect got mad after he allegedly saw his nephew pushed his 2-year-old kin.

“Atong gitan-aw ang mga medical interventions,” Lucero said.

She added that they are also looking for other possible needs of the family, provide psychosocial intervention to the boy beaten by uncle for the traumatizing event, and assess the maternal grandparents’ capability to take care of the child.

“Importante kaayo ang assessment sa social workers sa maong maternal grandparents kay I think ang imo (grandparent) is to secure the child, temporarily, so ongoing na ang ilang assessment,” Lucero said.

The regional director added that if they found out that the grandparents are not capable of taking care of the child whether emotional, financial, or physical state; they will look for the next of kin.

“Para masiguro nga ang bata mabutang gyud una sa parente. Last recourse na gyud ang ibutang ang bata sa institution but we are ready sa DSWD to keep the child if ever wala siya’y lain mabutangan,” Lucero said.

“Taas kaayo ang risk kung ang nag-atiman dili directly iyang ginikanan. Kay pareha ana og naay mga gamay nga sipyat, kay ang bata baya modula. Ingon nila sipat kuno ang ubang bata. Well, that’s just the unique feature of the child,” Lucero said.

Lucero added that the child may have experiences that impacted his behavior which the adults are not patient enough to understand.

With this, Lucero warned the parents and guardians that beating the children is a violation of the law, regardless of the reason.

“Kay naa baya tay balaod nga nag protect sa mga bata under the Child Abuse Law, kinahanglan dili gyud nato dapatan or maghimo ta’g any forms of abuse sa atong mga kabatan-onan,” Lucero said.

The Child Abuse Law or RA 7610 provides the protection of children from all forms of abuse, neglect, cruelty exploitation and discrimination and other conditions prejudicial to their development. | with reports from Paul Lauro

