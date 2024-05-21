Uncle beating his young nephew in viral video nabbed

By: Niña Mae Oliverio, Paul Lauro - and CDN Digital Correspondent, CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | May 21,2024 - 07:39 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 24-year-old man landed in jail after surveillance footage, which went viral, caught him beating his 7-year-old nephew inside their residence in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City.

The incident has also caught the attention of the city government which assured that the suspect will face legal consequences for his actions.

Last Sunday, May 19, village peacekeepers, tanod in Cebuano, reported to police officers in Brgy. Labangon about a domestic violence involving a grown-up man allegedly the uncle beating his nephew in A. Lopez Street.

Police then responded to the area where they rescued the 7-year-old victim and apprehended the suspect.

The child sustained multiple injuries and wounds on his back after he repeatedly received beatings from the suspect, who happened to be his own uncle inside their house in said barangay.

CDN Digital has decided not to disclose the identities both of the suspect and the victim as it involved a minor.

Closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) that showed the uncle beating his nephew brutally were also circulated on social media. The suspect can be seen beating the small boy with a bamboo pole multiple times.

Based on initial investigations, the incident started when the victim was playing with the suspect’s own child. However, the suspect got mad after he allegedly saw his nephew pushed his kin.

In the meantime, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has instructed the Women and Children’s Desk to closely monitor the case.

He said that the city government will make sure that proper charges will be filed against the suspect.

According to the police, the suspect might face cases for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act (Republic Act No. 7610).

