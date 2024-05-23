Mandaue fire: 400 individuals displaced, P280K goes up in smoke

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Almost 400 individuals were displaced by the Mandaue fire that hit three puroks of the city past 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23.

A report shared by the Mandaue City Fire Office, showed that 60 houses were destroyed and two others were partially damaged.

As of 3 p.m, 70 families and 375 individuals were listed to have been affected by the Mandaue fire that hit three puroks namely Alliance, Santan, and Saging-Saging.

The Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) are currently conducting disaster operation and profiling of the affected families. They are currently housed at the barangays gymnasium.

The CSWS has also already distributed hot meals, pack meals, and relief kits to the individuals displaced by the Mandaue fire.

The fire was reported at 11:54 a.m. It was raised to second alarm at 12:11 p.m and was declared fire out at 12:43 p.m.

The total damage of the fire was pegged at P280,000.

The Mandaue City Fire Office is still investigating to determine the cause of the fire that originated from the house of a certain Merced Pano Kyamko.

